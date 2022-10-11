Thomasville National Bank Sells 750 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Thomasville National Bank decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 18.8% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after purchasing an additional 799,609 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Aflac by 2.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,787,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,268,000 after buying an additional 127,487 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $271,422,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,286,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,590,000 after buying an additional 72,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Aflac Trading Up 0.1 %

AFL opened at $58.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.23 and its 200 day moving average is $59.15.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,454 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

