Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target Cut to C$1.60

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TWM. National Bankshares set a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$2.10 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.84.

TWM stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 311,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,657. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.28. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1-year low of C$0.97 and a 1-year high of C$1.72. The stock has a market cap of C$443.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure ( TSE:TWM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$793.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$585.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

