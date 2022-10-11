TigerQueen Price Down 40.3% Over Last Week (TQUEEN)

TigerQueen (TQUEEN) traded 41.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last week, TigerQueen has traded down 40.3% against the US dollar. One TigerQueen token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. TigerQueen has a market capitalization of $576,089.41 and approximately $18,360.00 worth of TigerQueen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003081 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070269 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10749443 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00034168 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About TigerQueen

TigerQueen launched on November 16th, 2021. TigerQueen’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 tokens. TigerQueen’s official website is tigerqueen.io. TigerQueen’s official Twitter account is @tigerqueentoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TigerQueen

According to CryptoCompare, “TigerQueen (TQUEEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. TigerQueen has a current supply of 100,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TigerQueen is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tigerqueen.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerQueen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerQueen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerQueen using one of the exchanges listed above.

