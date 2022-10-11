Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.69

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, milk tea, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

