Titano Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (TITANO)

Titano (TITANO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. One Titano token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Titano has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Titano has a market capitalization of $384,426.10 and $11,999.00 worth of Titano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003086 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010696 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070269 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10679835 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00034269 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Titano Token Profile

Titano launched on November 17th, 2021. Titano’s total supply is 835,155,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,171,684,610 tokens. Titano’s official website is titano.finance. Titano’s official Twitter account is @titanofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Titano is https://reddit.com/r/titanofinance/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Titano is titano.medium.com.

Titano Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Titano (TITANO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Titano has a current supply of 835,155,122.9655023 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Titano is 0.00017481 USD and is down -13.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $5,483.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://titano.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titano using one of the exchanges listed above.

