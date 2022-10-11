TomTomCoin (TOMS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $6.58 Million

TomTomCoin (TOMS) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. TomTomCoin has a total market cap of $6.58 million and approximately $681,402.00 worth of TomTomCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TomTomCoin has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One TomTomCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TomTomCoin Token Profile

TomTomCoin’s launch date was December 13th, 2020. TomTomCoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,222,000,000 tokens. The official message board for TomTomCoin is medium.com/@tomtomcoin_official. TomTomCoin’s official website is www.tomtomcoin.io. TomTomCoin’s official Twitter account is @tomntoms_coffee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TomTomCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TomTomCoin (TOMS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. TomTomCoin has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TomTomCoin is 0.00554341 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $624,240.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tomtomcoin.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TomTomCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TomTomCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TomTomCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

