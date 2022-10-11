TOP Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP) Shares Down 6.6%

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating) traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.21 and last traded at $19.98. 4,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 194,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

TOP Financial Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.06.

Institutional Trading of TOP Financial Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TOP Financial Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.05% of TOP Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TOP Financial Group

Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and provision of comprehensive brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.

