Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.60

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 474 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

Topcon Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average is $13.22.

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Topcon had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $362.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Topcon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Topcon Company Profile

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. It offers 3d oct, retinal camera, slit lamps, auto refractometer, auto kerato-refractometer, tonometer, specular microscope, photocoagulator, operation microscope, vision tester, lensmeter, and chart projector, as well as IMAGEnet, an ophthalmic data system; and crop analysis, data management, guidance and autosteering, weighing and measurement, mapping, implement control, and feed management products.

