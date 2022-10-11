Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply comprises approximately 2.4% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $10,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $5.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,410. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.02.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.79.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

