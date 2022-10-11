TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

TransAlta Renewables Trading Down 2.8 %

RNW stock traded down C$0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.20. The company had a trading volume of 221,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of C$13.07 and a 52 week high of C$19.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$16.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.25. The company has a market cap of C$3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.58.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$111.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. CSFB raised their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.85.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

