Transient (TSCT) Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week

Transient (TSCT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. In the last week, Transient has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Transient has a total market cap of $275,161.03 and approximately $86,413.00 worth of Transient was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Transient token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003057 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010800 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070324 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10764804 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00034252 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Transient Token Profile

Transient’s launch date was October 14th, 2021. Transient’s total supply is 291,591,552 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,850,000 tokens. Transient’s official message board is medium.transientnetwork.io. The official website for Transient is www.transientnetwork.io. Transient’s official Twitter account is @transient_sc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Transient (TSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Transient has a current supply of 291,591,552 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Transient is 0.00225598 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $73,992.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.transientnetwork.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transient directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transient should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Transient using one of the exchanges listed above.

