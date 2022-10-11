Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Down 2.8 %

Trio-Tech International stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.39. Trio-Tech International has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $13.73.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

