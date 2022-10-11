Trip.com Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 9,297 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 72% compared to the average volume of 5,396 call options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 238,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $513,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 151,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 16,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TCOM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM traded down $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.46. 251,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,221,887. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 0.53.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

