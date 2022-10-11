True North Advisors LLC Acquires 2,969 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

True North Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Plains GP by 60.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Plains GP by 260.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ellen Desanctis acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $119,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $119,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,995. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $13.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.85%. Research analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

PAGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America upgraded Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

