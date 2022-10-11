True North Advisors LLC Buys 407 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

True North Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 36,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 244,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,027,000 after purchasing an additional 32,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jenkins Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,995,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.51. The company had a trading volume of 13,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,014. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.16. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.38 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

