True North Advisors LLC Purchases 276 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

True North Advisors LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 34.0% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Analog Devices by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,830,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,830,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.7 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.67.

Shares of ADI traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $139.86. 90,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,544,675. The company has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.47. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $138.50 and a one year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

