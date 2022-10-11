True North Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

True North Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,524 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXD traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.00. 34,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,827,870. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.76. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $166.97 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.47.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $8.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.82%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PXD. Mizuho dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $324.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

