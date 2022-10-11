True North Advisors LLC Sells 125 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

True North Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,619,178,000 after acquiring an additional 57,897 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029,648 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,967,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,517,913,000 after acquiring an additional 50,323 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,127,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,646,000 after acquiring an additional 32,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,980,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,081,000 after acquiring an additional 48,659 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $211.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,974. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.08 and a 200 day moving average of $238.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

