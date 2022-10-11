True North Advisors LLC Sells 3,021 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

True North Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the quarter. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF comprises about 0.8% of True North Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 32,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 16,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 21,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA TOTL traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $39.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,974. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $48.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average is $42.53.

