True North Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

True North Advisors LLC cut its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,342 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at about $145,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $16.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,804. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.26. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $19.86.

