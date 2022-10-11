Truist Financial Raises PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target to $100.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. MKM Partners reissued a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.13.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PDCE opened at $66.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. PDC Energy has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $89.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.74 and a 200 day moving average of $67.15.

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 44.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 16.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $127,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,577,831.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $127,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,577,831.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,128 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,361.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,070. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 226,271 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,076,000 after buying an additional 39,277 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $671,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

