Trust Co. of Oklahoma Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.1% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 238.5% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 82.3% in the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 23.1% in the second quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,268,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Alphabet to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.46.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.8 %

GOOGL opened at $97.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.09. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.56 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.



