TRVL Trading Down 10% Over Last Week (TRVL)

TRVL (TRVL) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 10th. TRVL has a market cap of $5.81 million and approximately $143,238.00 worth of TRVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TRVL has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TRVL token can now be purchased for $0.0490 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TRVL alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,041.13 or 0.99942461 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006600 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003496 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00047270 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010455 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00061440 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022743 BTC.

About TRVL

TRVL (TRVL) is a token. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. TRVL’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,728,748 tokens. The Reddit community for TRVL is https://reddit.com/r/dtravel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRVL is trvl.com. The official message board for TRVL is mirror.xyz/trvl.eth. TRVL’s official Twitter account is @trvl and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TRVL

According to CryptoCompare, “TRVL (TRVL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. TRVL has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TRVL is 0.05135693 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $177,223.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://trvl.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.