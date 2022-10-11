tudaBirds (BURD) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

tudaBirds (BURD) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last seven days, tudaBirds has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One tudaBirds token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. tudaBirds has a market capitalization of $155,989.56 and approximately $193,158.00 worth of tudaBirds was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About tudaBirds

tudaBirds’ genesis date was September 4th, 2021. tudaBirds’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. tudaBirds’ official website is tudabirds.io. tudaBirds’ official Twitter account is @tudabirds and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for tudaBirds is https://reddit.com/r/tudabirds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

tudaBirds Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tudaBirds (BURD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. tudaBirds has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of tudaBirds is 0.00065198 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tudabirds.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as tudaBirds directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade tudaBirds should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase tudaBirds using one of the exchanges listed above.

