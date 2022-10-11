Tulip Protocol (TULIP) Price Tops $3.57 on Major Exchanges

Tulip Protocol (TULIP) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. Tulip Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and $93,205.00 worth of Tulip Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tulip Protocol has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Tulip Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.57 or 0.00018727 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tulip Protocol

Tulip Protocol’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2021. Tulip Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 815,206 tokens. Tulip Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tulipprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tulip Protocol is medium.com/tulipprotocol. Tulip Protocol’s official website is tulip.garden.

Buying and Selling Tulip Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Tulip Protocol (TULIP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Tulip Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 815,205.7809 in circulation. The last known price of Tulip Protocol is 3.44999773 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $93,800.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tulip.garden.”

