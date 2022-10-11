Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TWLO. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Twilio to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded down $2.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.22. The stock had a trading volume of 40,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,255,088. Twilio has a 12 month low of $64.29 and a 12 month high of $373.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.11 and its 200 day moving average is $97.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total value of $124,990.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,602.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total value of $124,990.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,602.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,910 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 255.1% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Twilio by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the first quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Bell Bank increased its stake in Twilio by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.