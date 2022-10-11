U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY) Shares Down 0.6%

U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.46 and last traded at $26.48. Approximately 9,508 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 10,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.63.
U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.73.
