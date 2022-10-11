Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.40 and last traded at $12.40. 754 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 666,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UDMY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Udemy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Udemy Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average is $12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Udemy had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 45.33%. The business had revenue of $153.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.54 million. Analysts predict that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Udemy news, SVP Prasad Gune sold 1,697 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $25,132.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 278,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,488.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 3,355 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $49,687.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,294,819 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,176,269.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,387 shares of company stock worth $168,641. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Udemy by 575.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

