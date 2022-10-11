Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTAGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $482.27.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $390.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $451.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $407.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.20.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTAGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 21.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

