Unbound Market Capitalization Hits $1.39 Million (UNB)

Unbound (UNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Unbound has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. Unbound has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $119,439.00 worth of Unbound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unbound token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003181 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Unbound Profile

Unbound launched on March 23rd, 2020. Unbound’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,144,427,233 tokens. Unbound’s official Twitter account is @unboundfinance. The official message board for Unbound is medium.com/@unboundfinance. The official website for Unbound is app.unbound.finance.

Buying and Selling Unbound

According to CryptoCompare, “Unbound (UNB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Unbound has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,144,427,232.9440236 in circulation. The last known price of Unbound is 0.00126666 USD and is up 1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $148,068.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.unbound.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unbound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unbound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unbound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

