Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 8.4% of Skylands Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $57,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,291. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $193.61 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.13.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

