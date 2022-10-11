Unique Venture Clubs Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (UNQ)

Unique Venture Clubs (UNQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Unique Venture Clubs has a market cap of $154,914.13 and $79,853.00 worth of Unique Venture Clubs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unique Venture Clubs has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Unique Venture Clubs token can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003067 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070246 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10738919 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00034364 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Unique Venture Clubs Token Profile

Unique Venture Clubs’ launch date was December 22nd, 2021. Unique Venture Clubs’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,201,065 tokens. Unique Venture Clubs’ official website is unique.vc. Unique Venture Clubs’ official Twitter account is @uniquevcs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unique Venture Clubs’ official message board is uniquevcs.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Unique Venture Clubs

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique Venture Clubs (UNQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Unique Venture Clubs has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Unique Venture Clubs is 0.00701056 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $79,489.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unique.vc.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unique Venture Clubs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unique Venture Clubs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unique Venture Clubs using one of the exchanges listed above.

