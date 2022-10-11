United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded United-Guardian from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

United-Guardian Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of UG stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.40 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17. United-Guardian has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $26.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United-Guardian

United-Guardian ( NASDAQ:UG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 35.09% and a net margin of 25.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 7.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in United-Guardian by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United-Guardian during the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in United-Guardian by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

About United-Guardian

(Get Rating)

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.