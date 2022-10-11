United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,740 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.08% of United Rentals worth $13,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.7% during the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 23.9% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. OTR Global downgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on United Rentals to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.82.

United Rentals Trading Down 1.0 %

URI traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,409. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $300.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,015,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

