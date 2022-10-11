Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,644 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth approximately $532,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth approximately $440,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 93.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,359 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 75.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.57.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

NYSE:UHS opened at $90.68 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.57 and a fifty-two week high of $158.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.12. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.15%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

