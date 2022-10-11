Universal Store of Value Price Down 26.2% This Week (USV)

Universal Store of Value (USV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Universal Store of Value token can currently be bought for approximately $98.23 or 0.00516258 BTC on exchanges. Universal Store of Value has a total market cap of $9.96 million and approximately $8,143.00 worth of Universal Store of Value was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Universal Store of Value has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003199 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Universal Store of Value Profile

Universal Store of Value was first traded on March 31st, 2022. Universal Store of Value’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,982 tokens. Universal Store of Value’s official Twitter account is @atlasusv. Universal Store of Value’s official website is www.atlasusv.com. Universal Store of Value’s official message board is blog.atlasusv.com.

Buying and Selling Universal Store of Value

According to CryptoCompare, “Universal Store of Value (USV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Universal Store of Value has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Universal Store of Value is 109.32472132 USD and is down -6.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $8,911.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.atlasusv.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universal Store of Value directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universal Store of Value should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universal Store of Value using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

