UpOnly Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.40 Million (UPO)

UpOnly (UPO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 10th. UpOnly has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $211,884.00 worth of UpOnly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UpOnly token can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UpOnly has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About UpOnly

UpOnly’s launch date was June 1st, 2021. UpOnly’s total supply is 160,000,000 tokens. UpOnly’s official website is uponly.com. The official message board for UpOnly is uponlyofficial.medium.com. UpOnly’s official Twitter account is @uponlyofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UpOnly

According to CryptoCompare, “UpOnly (UPO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. UpOnly has a current supply of 160,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UpOnly is 0.00766777 USD and is down -3.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $72,345.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uponly.com/.”

