Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen cut their target price on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Valero Energy from $139.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $148.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.77.

VLO stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.32. The stock had a trading volume of 78,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341,239. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $146.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.18 and a 200 day moving average of $113.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.62.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.66. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.57%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

