Valkyrio Hits One Day Trading Volume of $13,043.00 (VALK)

Valkyrio (VALK) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Valkyrio has a total market cap of $247,827.24 and approximately $13,043.00 worth of Valkyrio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Valkyrio token can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Valkyrio has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Valkyrio Token Profile

Valkyrio’s launch date was October 2nd, 2021. Valkyrio’s official Twitter account is @playvalkyrio. The official website for Valkyrio is www.playvalkyr.io.

Valkyrio Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Valkyrio (VALK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Valkyrio has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Valkyrio is 0.0024495 USD and is down -2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $283.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.playvalkyr.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valkyrio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valkyrio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Valkyrio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

