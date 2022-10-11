Valor (V$) Trading 87.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Valor (V$) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Valor token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Valor has a market cap of $171,760.57 and $12,041.00 worth of Valor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Valor has traded 87.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Valor alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003064 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010772 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070156 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10725208 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00034343 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Valor

Valor’s genesis date was February 26th, 2022. The official website for Valor is valorsportscoin.com. Valor’s official Twitter account is @thevalorcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Valor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Valor (V$) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Valor has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Valor is 0.00016963 USD and is down -2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $20.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://valorsportscoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Valor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Valor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Valor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.