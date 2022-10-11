Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Gap Up to $59.28

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.28, but opened at $62.80. Value Line shares last traded at $65.25, with a volume of 160 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.02. The company has a market capitalization of $587.71 million, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.48.

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 55.54% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The company had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Value Line by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Value Line by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Value Line by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Value Line by 11,415.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Value Line by 141.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

