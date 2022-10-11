Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. cut its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,706 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $75.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $74.22 and a one year high of $102.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.05.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.