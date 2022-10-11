Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,383 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.31. 349,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,559,990. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.86. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $52.42.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

