Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) is WestEnd Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,835,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181,702 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up about 7.7% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC owned about 5.08% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $243,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 652.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 629,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,579,000 after acquiring an additional 545,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,024,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,017,000 after purchasing an additional 467,108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,202,000 after purchasing an additional 241,494 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,533,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,620,000 after acquiring an additional 218,561 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,006,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,644,000 after acquiring an additional 213,662 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $57.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.12. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $57.35 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.