Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stake Lessened by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,473,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,777,000 after purchasing an additional 30,209 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,144,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42,320 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,073,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,988,000 after purchasing an additional 26,324 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 71.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 906,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,714,000 after purchasing an additional 377,976 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 763.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 841,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,968,000 after purchasing an additional 743,743 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,068. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.90. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $268.72.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

