Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $163.02

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $163.02 and last traded at $163.28, with a volume of 1088 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.68.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.86.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VV. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 148.5% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

