Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $163.02

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $163.02 and last traded at $163.28, with a volume of 1088 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.68.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VV. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 148.5% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.
About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV)
- Pershing Square Holdings: Deep-Value Play For Long-Term Investors
- McCormick May Get Spicy if it Improves Earnings
- Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar
- Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
- Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.