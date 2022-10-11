Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $17,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.01. 25,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,486. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $172.25 and a 1-year high of $266.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.36.

