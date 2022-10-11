Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3,363.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.26. 5,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,344. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $187.57 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

