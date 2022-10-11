Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $172.61. The company had a trading volume of 15,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,189. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $166.75 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.03 and a 200-day moving average of $191.89.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

