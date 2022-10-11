Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.64. The stock had a trading volume of 27,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,078. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.68. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.49 and a 52 week high of $81.75.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

